Plane sustained minor damage after hitting drone near Quebec City: Garneau

QUEBEC — Canada's transport minister says he's relieved a commercial aircraft sustained only minor damage when it was hit by a drone near Quebec City's airport last week.

Marc Garneau says the incident occurred on Thursday when a Skyjet plane was struck as it approached the Jean Lesage airport.

The plane was able to land safely.

Garneau said in a news release that it's the first time a drone has hit a commercial aircraft in Canada.

He says flying drones near airports violates Transport Canada regulations and anyone who is found to have endangered the safety of an aircraft could face a $25,000 fine or prison time.

The news release says 1,596 drone incidents have been reported to Transport Canada in 2017, and 131 of them were deemed aviation safety concerns.

The Canadian Press