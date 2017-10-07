Pierre Tremblay vs Pierre Tremblay: two Quebec mayoral candidates have same name

MONTREAL — The next mayor of Les Eboulements, Que. will definitely be Pierre Tremblay, but voters will have to decide which one.

That's because both the candidates running to be mayor of the municipality 100 kilometres northeast of Quebec City have the same name.

While the two Tremblays share a moniker, they say their visions for the region are very different.

They also come from different neighbourhoods and featuring their street addresses prominently on their campaign material.

The candidates' full addresses will appear on the ballots along with their names, and the city held a draw to see which candidate will be listed first on the ballot.

The men, who are both in their 60s, say they're not related.

The Canadian Press