Parents threaten injunction against Montreal safe injection site near school

MONTREAL — Parents opposed to a supervised safe injection site near a Montreal elementary school are prepared to seek an injunction to stop it from opening.

A spokeswoman for the school says parents are not opposed to setting up a centre to help drug users.

But they are against the fact the injection site would be located on a school corridor, 200 metres from the Marguerite-Bourgeoys school.

The parents are worried the site would be open during the day when schoolchildren might run into drug users who may be aggressive.

They have hired well-known civil liberties lawyer Julius Grey who says he hopes an agreement can be worked out.

But Grey adds he's ready to seek an injunction or a court ruling against the centre if need be.

The drug injection site, which is located in Montreal's Gay Village, has the support of the federal government and public health authorities.

The Canadian Press