Paralympian sues University of Regina over accident that left her a quadriplegic

REGINA — A Paralympian who was left paralyzed after a diving accident says she knew the injury was bad the moment it happened.

Miranda Biletski testified Monday in Court of Queen's Bench in Regina, where she is suing the University of Regina for negligence.

In 2005, the then-16-year-old Biletski dove into a pool at the university during a swim club practice and hit the bottom, which fractured her cervical vertebrae, leaving her a quadriplegic.

Biletski told the court that she realized early on she would never walk again.

Court was told how Biletski — the first woman on Canada's wheelchair rugby team — had to learn to sit upright without passing out, to feed herself again and to put in her own catheter to go to the bathroom.

The university is denying negligence and blames the accident on Biletski and the swim club.

The case is expected to last three weeks.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story; an earlier version incorrectly referred to Biletski as a former Paralympian