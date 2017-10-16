HALIFAX — Nova Scotia's proposed cap and trade regime must have declining emissions caps in order to be effective, an environmental group and an electricity consultant told the legislature's law amendments committee today.

Proposed amendments to the province's Environment Act don't set caps yet, for a system that is expected to begin in late 2018.

Stephen Thomas of the Ecology Action Centre says that's his organization's main concern.

Thomas says establishing a system with caps that are set too high or with caps that aren't declining will result in an ineffective attempt that won't reduce emissions.

Daniel Roscoe of Roswall Incorporated agrees, saying he doesn't see how there will be a choice because Nova Scotia's cap and trade is part of a pan-Canadian effort that sets declining emissions caps.

However, the committee voted down a proposed amendment that the legislation commit to caps that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and sent the bill back to the legislature.

The Canadian Press