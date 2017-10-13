CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

'Levelling the playing field': B.C. agriculture minister looks to help craft breweries
October 13, 2017
Carleigh Baker wins 2017 Vancouver Book Award for her short story collection Bad Endings
October 13, 2017
'If you're dealing fentanyl, you're dealing death': B.C. considers tougher penalties for fentanyl dealers
October 13, 2017
'We're the ones that have to live here': Heiltsuk still feel impact of fuel spill
October 13, 2017
Fraser Valley homeless population grows faster than Vancouver's
October 13, 2017
Surrey RCMP investigate drive-by shooting between vehicles
October 13, 2017
CBC Vancouver wins 3 Jack Webster Awards
October 12, 2017
Parents remember son as 'true northern boy' after man found guilty in his killing
October 12, 2017

Canadian Press

NewsAlert: Sears Canada granted permission to liquidate remaining stores

October 13, 2017

Manslaughter charges possible for fentanyl dealers: B.C. public safety minister

October 13, 2017

Nova Scotia doctor acquitted of fraud, unlawful possession of narcotics

October 13, 2017

Canadian writers, actors join Twitter boycott amid Weinstein sex scandal

October 13, 2017

U.S. starts dropping auto-part bombshell demands at NAFTA trade talks

October 13, 2017

Sickboy podcast tackles illness, disease with humour: ‘I’m not going to stop’

October 13, 2017

CHEK Sports

Royals winning streak comes to an end, remain unbeaten in regulation
October 12, 2017
Hundreds of Island girls take part in Hockey Canada 'Long Game'
October 12, 2017
The Victoria Royals are the number one ranked team in the entire CHL
October 11, 2017
From Beijing to the BCHL: Simon Chen's journey to the Cowichan Valley
October 11, 2017
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-October 10th
October 10, 2017
Game On! - Oct. 8, 2017
October 08, 2017
Top Stories

Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay
October 11, 2017
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds
October 11, 2017
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants
October 10, 2017
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich
October 10, 2017
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
October 08, 2017
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun
October 07, 2017
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case
October 03, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
October 02, 2017
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules
October 02, 2017

