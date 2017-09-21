Nine stories in the news for today, Sept. 21

Nine stories in the news for Thursday, Sept. 21

———

PM TRUDEAU SPEECH TO ADDRESS CANADA'S INDIGENOUS PAST

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau intends to use his speech to the United Nations General Assembly today to tell a painful story about Canada's past, the struggles of its Indigenous peoples, and the long road ahead in addressing them. Sources say the prime minister will allude Thursday to the legacy of injustices like residential schools in his speech. The sources say Trudeau will also address climate change in his remarks.

———

CANADA KEEPING EYE ON HURRICANE MARIA

Global Affairs says the federal government is closely monitoring hurricane Maria as the storm rips through the Caribbean. Global Affairs says it is providing help to Canadians impacted by the storm and has received 33 requests for assistance to return to Canada. It says Canadians in areas where there is an "avoid all travel" advisory are urged to leave while flights are still available. The storm was classified as a Category 3 storm early today.

———

CANADA-EU TRADE ENTERS NEW ERA UNDER CETA

Canadian companies have much greater access to one of the world's largest markets starting today, as a major trade deal between Canada and the European Union enters into force. Known as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, or CETA, the deal clears barriers to trade for Canada's largest trading partner after the United States. As of today, over 98 per cent of Canadian goods will be able to enter the EU without tariffs, compared with only 25 per cent a day earlier.

———

COMMISSION: MORE INFO NEEDED ON SITE C REVIEW

The BC Utilities Commission's preliminary report into the future of the $8.8-billion Site C dam project in northeast BC says it doesn't have enough information to say whether the project should proceed. Premier John Horgan's NDP government had asked the commission to review the economic viability of the project after taking office. The panel said the project was on track for its planned completion in 2024, based on BC Hydro data up to June 30, but could not say whether the project is currently on budget.

———

UCP CANDIDATES SQUARE OF IN FIRST DEBATE

The four men vying for the leadership of Alberta's new United Conservative Party focused their attacks on Alberta's NDP government and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rather than each other during the first official debate last night in Calgary. Brian Jean, Jason Kenney, Doug Schweitzer and Jeff Callaway have four more debates before party members pick a leader next month.

———

NOVA SCOTIA TO TABLE NEW CYBERBULLYING LAW

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil is signalling his government will move cautiously on promised new cyberbullying legislation as it prepares its agenda for the legislature's fall session. The government plan is expected to be laid out with a speech from the throne today, and McNeil has confirmed it includes a replacement for the previous Cyber-Safety-Act.

———

SENTENCING HEARING TODAY IN STREP DEATH CASE

Sentencing arguments are to be heard in Calgary today for a woman who treated her son with holistic remedies before he died of a strep infection. Tamara Lovett was found guilty in January of criminal negligence causing death. Justice Lovett gave her son dandelion tea and oil of oregano when he developed the infection in March 2013. She testified she thought her son had a cold or the flu.

———

NO APPARENT PROGRESS IN NAFTA TALKS

Negotiators for Canada, Mexico and the U.S. continue trying to forge an agreement on a revamped North American free trade pact but have little to show for their efforts so far. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer characterizes the progress thus far as something straight out of "Alice in Wonderland." Canadian government officials insist the talks are going well but trade experts and stakeholders say they've seen no progress on any thorny issues and no discernable headway on simple matters.

———

HOCKEY NIGHT ... IN CHINA

The Vancouver Canucks will meet the Los Angeles Kings in Shanghai today and in Beijing on Saturday in two showcase games as the NHL makes its first foray into China. While the NHL isn't sending its players to the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in February, the league has a keen eye towards the 2022 Games in Beijing as China continues to invest heavily in winter sports, including hockey.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will speak to supporters at a Liberal fundraising event in Mississauga, Ont.

— The Privacy commissioner of Canada's latest annual report will be tabled in Parliament.

— Statistics Canada will release the employment insurance figures and wholesale trade numbers — both for July.

— Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne will deliver a speech to members of the Quebec National Assembly.

— A judge in Halifax is to rule in the case of cabbie Houssen Milad, 46, in the alleged sex assault of a passenger in 2016.

— Montreal's Queen Elizabeth Hotel unveils a new design for the suite made famous by John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

— The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will unveil a bronze statue of late head coach/GM Cal Murphy.

