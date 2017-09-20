ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — A newly married couple moving to British Columbia from New Brunswick are reluctantly preparing to start their new life with almost no possessions.

The U-Haul van loaded with everything from their household furnishings and clothing to wedding gifts and several cherished items was stolen last Tuesday in the Fraser Valley.

Police say they were alerted to the theft by a caller who said one of the trucks his moving company was escorting to the West Coast from Moncton was stolen while parked in a lot just off Highway 1 in Abbotsford, 70 kilometres east of Vancouver.

Const. Ian Macdonald says the truck, a white Ford E450 U-Haul cube van, was found empty in Surrey the next day.

Macdonald says some of the items taken include a handmade tool box and a quilt, which have tremendous sentimental value.

He says police want to speak to anyone who may have seen the truck or have information about the theft.

The Canadian Press