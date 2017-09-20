N.S. to table new cyberbullying law, but premier warns passage may have to wait

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says new anti-cyberbullying legislation will be tabled during the legislature session which begins Thursday with a speech from the throne.

McNeil says the government wants to get as much public feedback as it can through the law amendments process and expects the bill will be the subject of debate in the legislature.

However, asked whether the bill's passage could be put off past the fall session, McNeil says "that potentially could be the case."

McNeil says the government is conscious that the previous law was struck down by the courts.

He says the new legislation must reflect what the government hears through its consultation process and must be something the public has confidence in before it is passed.

The province's previous Cyber-Safety-Act, the first of its kind in Canada, was struck down in late 2015 after the Nova Scotia Supreme Court ruled that it infringed on Charter rights.

The Canadian Press