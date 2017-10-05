N.S. reservist charged with sexually assaulting another Forces member

OTTAWA — A member of the Canadian Forces has been charged with sexually assaulting another soldier during a training exercise in New Brunswick.

National Defence says Cpl. George MacLeod of 36 Combat Engineer Regiment reserve unit in Sydney, N.S., was charged in relation to an alleged incident at Base Gagetown in August.

The National Investigation Service offered no other details, saying only that the incident involved another member of the Armed Forces.

MacLeod faces one count of sexual assault under the Criminal Code.

The investigation service says the charge could go before a military court martial.

The Canadian Press