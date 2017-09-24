CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

World Rivers Day: how a B.C. river cleanup spawned an international movement

September 24, 2017
B.C. joins national trend to clean up political fundraising — and we're paying for it
September 24, 2017
Mexican bakery in Surrey, B.C., raises money for earthquake victims
September 23, 2017
B.C.'s police watchdog responds to Vancouver incident
September 23, 2017
Vancouverite breaks world record for juggling on a unicycle
September 23, 2017
A chalked-up trick to bring fall hues into your home
September 23, 2017
'We know our women are out there': Tamara's Walk on B.C.'s Highway of Tears demands answers
September 23, 2017
'Power of inspiration': Kwagiulth artist's Orange Shirt Day design sells out fast
September 23, 2017

Most people seeking euthanasia in Nova Scotia in early 2017 didn’t get it:agency

September 24, 2017

High stakes as U.S. Commerce Department set to rule on Boeing, Bombardier

September 24, 2017

B.C. municipalities eager for finance-reform breakthrough under new government

September 24, 2017

Legal cannabis tops packed agenda at annual meeting of B.C.’s municipal leaders

September 24, 2017

One winning ticket for Saturday night’s $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot

September 24, 2017

Young, Cockburn touch on politics as they join Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame

September 23, 2017

Dan Price goes for his first career WHL coaching victory Friday for the Victoria Royals
September 22, 2017
Victoria Royals hope forward Jared Legien reaches his full potential this season
September 21, 2017
Western Speedway: A family affair
September 20, 2017
The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season
September 19, 2017
The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals
September 19, 2017
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th
September 18, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
September 12, 2017
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria
September 11, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back
September 06, 2017

