MONTREAL — Organizers of the Montreal Marathon are cancelling this weekend's race due to concerns about hot and humid weather.

Race organizers say that 5,000 people were signed up to run the 42.195-kilometre event, but the safety of participants is paramount.

Temperatures are expected to hit 28 C on Sunday, which could feel like 38 C with humidity.

Louis Malafarina, executive director of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Oasis Montreal Marathon, says organizers are disappointed but consulted with health and city officials before making the decision.

In a statement late Wednesday, race officials say the half-marathon and 10-kilometre races will take place as planned on Sunday, with the half-marathon starting a half hour earlier.

The shorter five-kilometre and one-kilometre races will take place as scheduled on Saturday.

According to guidelines set by the American College of Sports Medicine, cancellation or voluntary withdrawal of participants is recommended when temperatures are expected to be above 28 C.

The Canadian Press