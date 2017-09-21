Montreal hotel redesigns suite that hosted Lennon and Ono’s “bed-in for peace”

MONTREAL — The Montreal hotel that hosted John Lennon and Yoko Ono's famous bed-in 1969 has reopened the suite where the events took place.

Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth Hotel redesigned the room as part of a major hotel renovation that took place over the last year.

Suite 1742 now includes virtual reality and interactive exhibits featuring archival footage from Lennon and Ono's eight-day stay.

The hotel also worked with an architecture firm and an art agency to bring in furnishings and artwork inspired by the bed-in and Lennon and Ono's lives.

The ex-Beatle and Ono staged their so-called bed-in for peace between May 26 and June 2, 1969.

Guests who book the suite will be charged $1,969 per night until the end of 2017, a nod to the year the bed-in took place.

The Canadian Press