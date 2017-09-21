Montreal-born James Campbell Clouston recognized for efforts at Dunkirk in WW2

MONTREAL — The Montreal-born Second World War hero whose efforts at Dunkirk in 1940 saved the lives of hundreds of thousands of soldiers is being recognized today in his hometown.

Cmdr. James Campbell Clouston's exploits were portrayed in Christopher Nolan's blockbuster movie, "Dunkirk," released earlier this year.

Clouston was not named or formally recognized in the movie but one of the main characters in the film, a Royal Navy officer, was inspired in part by his role as pier master during the Dunkirk evacuation.

As German forces approached, Clouston worked for six days straight under enemy fire as he oversaw the evacuation of British and other Allied troops from northern France.

Although expectations were for 45,000 people to be brought back to England, the “Miracle of Dunkirk” resulted in more than 338,000 troops saved in May and June 1940.

A plaque was unveiled today in the west-end Montreal borough of Lachine during a ceremony that included some of Clouston's family.

The commemoration was part of Parks Canada's "Hometown Heroes" project, which celebrates Canadians who've made important contributions to the country's efforts during the two world wars.

