CBC Regional News

Lost phone app helps locate senior missing in Burns Bog
October 16, 2017
As housing for homeless increases in Victoria, so does opposition
October 16, 2017
'We must recognize what happened in the past': SFU pledges to move forward on reconciliation recommendations
October 16, 2017
UBC responds after prof withdraws paper linking element of vaccines to autism
October 16, 2017
Enhanced training, support rolls out for Indigenous search and rescue
October 16, 2017
NDP stalls on election promise to bring ride hailing to B.C. by end of year
October 16, 2017
Police dog and handler team return to B.C. from Las Vegas
October 16, 2017
B.C. First Nation declares local ban on moose hunt
October 16, 2017

Canadian Press

Seven stories in the news for today, Oct. 17

October 17, 2017

Canada’s supply management a flashpoint in NAFTA talks: Here’s why

October 17, 2017

Metis National Council wants feds to recognize their veterans as the ranks thin

October 17, 2017

Ontario bill seeks to ban mandatory high heels as part of uniforms

October 17, 2017

CFIA: Certain farm-raised oysters recalled due to biotoxin

October 16, 2017

‘One Day Closer:’ A mother recounts the torment of her daughter’s kidnapping

October 16, 2017

CHEK Sports

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-Oct. 16
October 16, 2017
Victoria Royals Tyler Soy named the WHL Player of the Week
October 16, 2017
Game On! 10/15/17
October 15, 2017
Royals light up Thunderbirds in big bounce back win
October 15, 2017
Westshore Rebels and V.I. Raiders to meet in BCFC Cullen Cup Final
October 15, 2017
Sooke Boxing Club holds fundraiser for young local boxers
October 15, 2017
Top Stories

#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment
October 16, 2017
Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay
October 11, 2017
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds
October 11, 2017
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants
October 10, 2017
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich
October 10, 2017
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
October 08, 2017
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun
October 07, 2017
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case
October 03, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
October 02, 2017

