Manitoba premier to take on Trudeau government over contentious tax proposals

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Intermittent clouds
13°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Reconciliation week: Orange Shirt Day arrives early at B.C. Legislature
Reconciliation week: Orange Shirt Day arrives early at B.C. Legislature

Reconciliation week: Orange Shirt Day arrives early at B.C. Legislature

September 22, 2017
Plower power: B.C. farmer wins Canadian Plowing Championship
Plower power: B.C. farmer wins Canadian Plowing Championship

Plower power: B.C. farmer wins Canadian Plowing Championship

September 22, 2017
UVic student loses coverage for pricey cystic fibrosis drug
UVic student loses coverage for pricey cystic fibrosis drug

UVic student loses coverage for pricey cystic fibrosis drug

September 22, 2017
Inflation heats up to 1.4% in August, pushed higher by gasoline, airfares
Inflation heats up to 1.4% in August, pushed higher by gasoline, airfares

Inflation heats up to 1.4% in August, pushed higher by gasoline, airfares

September 22, 2017
5 things that could come to TransLink you might not know about
5 things that could come to TransLink you might not know about

5 things that could come to TransLink you might not know about

September 22, 2017
Rebranding the pit bull: Family-friendly pet or danger to children?
Rebranding the pit bull: Family-friendly pet or danger to children?

Rebranding the pit bull: Family-friendly pet or danger to children?

September 22, 2017
Why confessing Canada's failures could be part of Trudeau's plan for UN success: Chris Hall
Why confessing Canada's failures could be part of Trudeau's plan for UN success: Chris Hall

Why confessing Canada’s failures could be part of Trudeau’s plan for UN success: Chris Hall

September 22, 2017
Kamloops shooting kills 1 man, injures another
Kamloops shooting kills 1 man, injures another

Kamloops shooting kills 1 man, injures another

September 21, 2017

Canadian Press

Winnipeg judge dismisses challenge by accused letter- bomber of DNA warrant

September 22, 2017

Newfoundland and Labrador school board ends ‘no-zero’ policy for assignments

September 22, 2017

Manitoba premier to take on Trudeau government over contentious tax proposals

September 22, 2017

Canadian firm applies to build $10-billion Jordan Cove LNG project in Oregon

September 22, 2017

Ontario girl who was teased for love of bugs gets name in science journal

September 22, 2017

Hefty fines for cellphone-using driver ticketed twice in eight minutes

September 22, 2017

CHEK Sports

Victoria Royals hope forward Jared Legien reaches his full potential this season
Victoria Royals hope forward Jared Legien reaches his full potential this season

Victoria Royals hope forward Jared Legien reaches his full potential this season

September 21, 2017
Western Speedway: A family affair
Western Speedway: A family affair

Western Speedway: A family affair

September 20, 2017
The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season
The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season

The Alberni Valley Bulldogs are looking for big things this season

September 19, 2017
The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals
The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals

The Calgary Flames send Matthew Phillips back to the Victoria Royals

September 19, 2017
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th
The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th

The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th

September 18, 2017
Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship

September 17, 2017
Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises

Navy responds to whale watchers’ concerns about demolition exercises

September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

September 12, 2017
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria

Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions’ arrival in Greater Victoria

September 11, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back

EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back

September 06, 2017
Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says
Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says

Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says

September 06, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media