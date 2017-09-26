Man trapped in Yellowknife garbage truck rescued, not seriously injured

YELLOWKNIFE — A man has been rescued from a garbage truck in Yellowknife.

RCMP say they received a call from a person who saw a man fall from a dumpster into the back of the trash truck early Tuesday morning.

Officers stopped the truck minutes later in a parking lot and heard a voice coming from inside.

The 42-year-old was taken to hospital and treated for minor injuries.

RCMP spokeswoman Marie York-Condon says she doesn't know why the man was in the garbage bin.

She says the matter is not considered criminal.

The Canadian Press