Man charged after pet dog shot during robbery in rural Manitoba

TEULON, Man. — Police have charged an 18-year-old man following a robbery in rural Manitoba in which a family's pet dog was shot and killed.

RCMP say a suspect broke through a window at a home near Teulon on Sept. 26 and stole five guns and other property before encountering a French mastiff named Boomer.

Police say Boomer was shot three times by a gun that didn’t belong to the homeowner.

The dog was pronounced dead at a veterinarian’s office.

RCMP say the homeowner called police when he arrived home and saw a suspect leaving the house.

Isaiah Flett of the Peguis First Nation is charged with break and enter, injuring an animal and weapons-related counts, and remains in custody.

A police dog named Eddie helped RCMP track down the stolen guns, which were hidden in a bush.

The Canadian Press