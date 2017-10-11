Man and woman charged in Calgary quadruple homicide, but investigation continues

CALGARY — A man and a woman face charges related to a quadruple homicide this summer that Calgary police have described as brutal and ruthless.

Yu Chieh Liao, who also goes by Diana Liao, and Tewodros Mutugeta Kebede are charged with first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Hanock Afowerk, police said Wednesday.

The pair also face three counts of accessory after the fact in the deaths of Cody Pfeiffer, 25, Glynnis Fox, 36, and Tiffany Ear, 39.

"Although charges have been laid, the investigation is ongoing as police believe there are additional people involved," Calgary police said.

Pfeiffer, Fox and Ear were found dead in a burned-out car at a suburban construction site on July 10 and police have said they may have been in the wrong place at the wrong time. Fox and Ear were sisters from the Stoney Nakoda First Nation who relatives have said left behind 16 children between them.

Afowerk, the car's owner, was found two days later in a rural area west of the city. Police have said they believe he was the intended target and that he and Liao knew each other.

Liao, 24, and Kebede, 25, are to appear in court on Nov. 2.

Police say the investigation has spanned multiple provinces.

They have said Liao has ties to Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto, Regina and Moose Jaw, Sask. She was arrested in Toronto in late July. Kebede had been arrested on an unrelated matter in that city days earlier.

Investigators said shortly after the homicides that the accused were spotted in the Moose Jaw area and police asked people there to contact them if they found discarded clothing or documents that may have been burned.

The Canadian Press