‘Makes it more extreme:’ Prof says climate change added to historic fire season

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Rain
12°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

'Inclusive and understanding': Richmond library opens for children with autism
'Inclusive and understanding': Richmond library opens for children with autism

‘Inclusive and understanding’: Richmond library opens for children with autism

October 21, 2017
B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns
B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

October 21, 2017
Lift ban on tarps on Surrey strip during heavy rain, says homeless advocate
Lift ban on tarps on Surrey strip during heavy rain, says homeless advocate

Lift ban on tarps on Surrey strip during heavy rain, says homeless advocate

October 21, 2017
Oprah Winfrey and a host of celebrities attend 'B.C. Miracle Concert'
Oprah Winfrey and a host of celebrities attend 'B.C. Miracle Concert'

Oprah Winfrey and a host of celebrities attend ‘B.C. Miracle Concert’

October 21, 2017
Burrard Bridge reconfiguration complete with heritage lighting and fewer vehicle lanes
Burrard Bridge reconfiguration complete with heritage lighting and fewer vehicle lanes

Burrard Bridge reconfiguration complete with heritage lighting and fewer vehicle lanes

October 21, 2017
Interior B.C. needs better air quality monitoring during wildfires: Kamloops doctors
Interior B.C. needs better air quality monitoring during wildfires: Kamloops doctors

Interior B.C. needs better air quality monitoring during wildfires: Kamloops doctors

October 21, 2017
'You can never go back, that was a golden era': Eric Metcalfe exhibition blends art with jazz
'You can never go back, that was a golden era': Eric Metcalfe exhibition blends art with jazz

‘You can never go back, that was a golden era’: Eric Metcalfe exhibition blends art with jazz

October 21, 2017
'People live in arenas in Canada': Olympian who says ammonia ended coaching career calls for more checks
'People live in arenas in Canada': Olympian who says ammonia ended coaching career calls for more checks

‘People live in arenas in Canada’: Olympian who says ammonia ended coaching career calls for more checks

October 21, 2017

Canadian Press

‘Makes it more extreme:’ Prof says climate change added to historic fire season

October 22, 2017

Oprah Winfrey and a host of celebrities attend ‘B.C. Miracle Concert’

October 21, 2017

B.C. ice rink where 3 people died remains closed due to safety concerns

October 21, 2017

Trudeau thanks Edmonton police officer in person who was injured in attack

October 21, 2017

Trudeau condemns appointment of Mugabe as WHO ambassador

October 21, 2017

Paralympian wins lawsuit over Regina university in swimming accident

October 21, 2017

CHEK Sports

Raiders defeat Rebels to win Cullen Cup Championship
Raiders defeat Rebels to win Cullen Cup Championship

Raiders defeat Rebels to win Cullen Cup Championship

October 21, 2017
Grizz snap 4-game losing streak with win over Express
Grizz snap 4-game losing streak with win over Express

Grizz snap 4-game losing streak with win over Express

October 21, 2017
Royals squander two goal lead in loss to Regina
Royals squander two goal lead in loss to Regina

Royals squander two goal lead in loss to Regina

October 21, 2017
Courtenay brother and sister rising the ranks in Canadian cycling
Courtenay brother and sister rising the ranks in Canadian cycling

Courtenay brother and sister rising the ranks in Canadian cycling

October 20, 2017
Rivalry renewed: Rebels and Raiders prepare for all-island Cullen Cup
Rivalry renewed: Rebels and Raiders prepare for all-island Cullen Cup

Rivalry renewed: Rebels and Raiders prepare for all-island Cullen Cup

October 19, 2017
Westshore Rebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia is the 2017 BCFC coach of the year
Westshore Rebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia is the 2017 BCFC coach of the year

Westshore Rebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia is the 2017 BCFC coach of the year

October 18, 2017
Chicago Contest Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Victoria women's clinic calls for abortion pill coverage in B.C.
Victoria women's clinic calls for abortion pill coverage in B.C.

Victoria women’s clinic calls for abortion pill coverage in B.C.

October 19, 2017
New mortgage rules will decrease buying power, say experts
New mortgage rules will decrease buying power, say experts

New mortgage rules will decrease buying power, say experts

October 18, 2017
Victoria named best Canadian city to be a woman for third consecutive year
Victoria named best Canadian city to be a woman for third consecutive year

Victoria named best Canadian city to be a woman for third consecutive year

October 17, 2017
#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment
#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment

#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment

October 16, 2017
Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay
Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay

Death Cap Danger: World’s deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay

October 11, 2017
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds

Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds

October 11, 2017
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants

Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants

October 10, 2017
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich

Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich

October 10, 2017
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts

Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria’s Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts

October 08, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media