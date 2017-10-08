WATCH: Give thanks to mother nature this Thanksgiving as she graces us with sunshine on our holiday Monday. Ceilidh Millar has your long range forecast.

Enjoy a side of sunshine with your turkey or tofurky this Thanksgiving as mother nature clears the way for bright and clear skies. Temperatures will remain near seasonal with highs between 11 to 14 degrees across Vancouver Island. The North Island could receive 5 to 10 mm of rain on Monday as a new system moves down the coast. The low-pressure system isn't expected to reach the rest of the Island until Tuesday.