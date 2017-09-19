CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

'We're all being thrown right in': B.C.'s newest teachers suddenly in demand
September 19, 2017
Balloon ban motion defeated by Vancouver Park Board
September 19, 2017
Toys
September 19, 2017
Forget wine pairings, food columnist suggests trying sake
September 18, 2017
BC Ferries improves service to the Sunshine Coast and Bowen Island
September 18, 2017
B.C. farmed salmon gets 'good alternative' rating in U.S.
September 18, 2017
Enbridge pipeline project cited for safety, environmental protection issues
September 18, 2017
'She was the glue': Trial begins for man accused in Vancouver woman's murder
September 18, 2017

Liberal security bill doesn’t go far enough to protect rights, groups say

September 19, 2017

Classroom program aims to enhance news literacy among younger Canadians

September 19, 2017

McMaster plans to ban all smoking on university property

September 19, 2017

NDP leader in Newfoundland and Labrador stepping down

September 19, 2017

Search for Quebec man whose vehicle was used in Amber Alert case enters fifth day

September 19, 2017

Air Canada seeking bank credit card partner for new loyalty program

September 19, 2017

The CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-September 18th
September 18, 2017
Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 17, 2017
Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home
September 17, 2017
Round two highlights from the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 16, 2017
Jeff King talks with Sir Nick Faldo at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 16, 2017
Colwood military man reunites with his German golfing idol
September 15, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
September 12, 2017
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria
September 11, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back
September 06, 2017
Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says
September 06, 2017
Parents shocked École Margaret Jenkins Elementary field off-limits until April
September 05, 2017
Another hot spell as record-breaking summer comes to an end
September 04, 2017
13 Victoria portables won't be ready for start of school
September 01, 2017

