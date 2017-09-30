CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

12-vehicle collision on Port Mann bridge causing delays
September 30, 2017
Busy Broadway block closed for SkyTrain construction this weekend
September 30, 2017
Dirt biker who lost leg after crash with ATV awarded $3 million in damages
September 30, 2017
Winter tire rules take effect on B.C. highways as temperatures start to drop
September 30, 2017
Stories and song: What was heard at the MMIWG community hearings in B.C.?
September 30, 2017
B.C.'s grumpiest looking dogs to compete for blue ribbon
September 30, 2017
Man expected to make full recovery after predatory attack by 'emaciated' grizzly near B.C.-Yukon border
September 30, 2017
Squamish, B.C., woman who survived Hiroshima urges world leaders to pursue peace
September 30, 2017

Canadian Press

Invictus Games wraps with closing ceremony featuring Springsteen and Adams

September 30, 2017

Police searching for sailor who went missing from cargo ship in Quebec

September 30, 2017

Racial slur by faculty member at University of Toronto college prompts apology

September 30, 2017

Pro- and anti- immigration protesters face off in duelling rallies

September 30, 2017

Air France plane forced to land Labrador due to “serious damage” to engine

September 30, 2017

Ontario town offers 90 per cent off land, other incentives to move there

September 30, 2017

CHEK Sports

Raptors Delight: Island basketball fans pack CARSA gym for intra-squad game
September 29, 2017
Toronto Raptor revisits father's Vikes glory days
September 28, 2017
Derozan chimes in on pro basketball returning to Vancouver
September 27, 2017
Claremont High School grad Mason Loewen now a UVic Vike
September 27, 2017
The Toronto Raptors are in Victoria for training camp
September 26, 2017
Charly Cardilicchia making his mark as head coach of the Westshore Rebels
September 26, 2017
Top Stories

Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM
September 29, 2017
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
September 12, 2017

