ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — The British Columbia office that investigates serious injuries or deaths involving police has been called to Abbotsford after a suspect was hurt during an arrest.

Abbotsford Police say a 37-year-old man was wanted on outstanding warrants for driving offences and was spotted Thursday in Chilliwack driving 160 kilometres per hour in a 70 kilometre per hour zone.

The man was tracked through the Fraser Valley to central Abbotsford where police say he pulled into a parkade and officers attempted to arrest him.

A news release from the police department says the man tried to flee and landed on the ground about four metres below, suffering an apparent broken leg.

A police officer was also injured when the department says the suspect resisted arrest, and both the suspect and officer were treated in hospital.

Possible charges against the driver range from driving while prohibited to flight from police and the Independent Investigations Office is examining whether there is a connection between the suspect's injuries and the actions of police.

The Canadian Press