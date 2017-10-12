EDMONTON — Police are looking for what are believed to be armed and dangerous suspects in Saskatchewan after two overnight carjackings and a shooting in the Edmonton region that left one person in hospital.

Strathcona County RCMP say they got word from Edmonton police around 12:30 a.m. about a black Ford Fusion that had been involved in an armed carjacking in the city.

Around the same time, Mounties learned shots had been fired at a hotel in nearby Sherwood Park that resulted in a male being sent to hospital with neck and shoulder wounds.

Minutes later, the Fusion was involved in another carjacking with a shotgun at a gas station, where a black Chrysler 300 bearing Saskatchewan licence plate was stolen.

Both vehicles left the area but a Ford Fusion was later found in flames on the Yellowhead Highway east of Edmonton, although it's not known if it was one of the suspect vehicles.

The Chrysler 300 was seen speeding through the Vegreville area and was later discovered in Saskatchewan, although police have not made any arrests.

The Canadian Press