Hibernia operator fined $80k after pleading guilty in crude oil spill

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The company that runs the Hibernia platform off Newfoundland has pleaded guilty after it continued to operate after a crude oil leak that saw 6,000 litres spill into the North Atlantic.

The Hibernia Management and Development Company was fined $80,000 and ordered to pay $170,000 into the federal Environmental Damages Fund.

Newfoundland and Labrador's offshore energy regulator announced in 2015 it had laid charges in connection with the spill.

An agreed statement of facts says about 6,000 litres of crude oil leaked from Hibernia's offshore loading system starting on Dec. 27, 2013.

It was blamed on a slightly open valve which a supply vessel closed about five days later.

Hibernia is located 315 kilometres east of St. John's and sits in 82 metres of water.

The Canadian Press