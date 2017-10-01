Here is what Edmonton police are saying about terror probe, five people hurt

EDMONTON — Here is what the Edmonton Police Service is saying about the stabbing of an officer Saturday night and a vehicle that struck four pedestrians. The force says both incidents are related and being investigated as acts of terrorism:

— At about 8:15 p.m. MT an Edmonton police officer was working traffic control during an Edmonton Eskimos football game. He was behind a traffic barrier and near a police cruiser with flashing lights close to Commonwealth Stadium.

— Suddenly a man driving a white Chevy Malibu at a high rate of speed crashed through the barricade and struck the officer, sending him flying into the air.

— A man jumped out of his vehicle and attacked the officer with a knife. As they struggled, the man stabbed the officer several times before running away.

— Police found an ISIS flag in the car.

— Just before midnight a U-Haul truck was pulled over at a police stop on the city's east side.

— Police asked to see the driver's licence and recognized the name as being similar to the registered owner of the Chevy Malibu.

— The U-Haul truck then fled the scene and was pursued by police toward the downtown area.

— During the chase, police say the truck deliberately tried to hit pedestrians in crosswalks and alleys.

— Four people were hurt and taken to hospital.

— The chase ended when the U-Haul truck flipped near Jasper Avenue and the 30-year-old driver was arrested.

— Police are investigating the incidents as acts of terrorism.

— Edmonton Police are working with RCMP and other security agencies and believe the man acted alone.

— The police officer's injuries are not critical. The medical condition of the four pedestrians was not released.

The Canadian Press