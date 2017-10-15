Halifax neighbourhood overrun by homecoming parties, leads to 22 arrests

HALIFAX — Nearly two dozen partygoers were arrested after a series of off-campus celebrations for Dalhousie University's homecoming weekend overran a Halifax residential neighbourhood.

Police estimate up to 2,000 people swarmed the city's south end for a booze-fuelled bash on Saturday, leading to 22 arrests and a number of fines.

Videos uploaded to social media show young people clad in Dalhousie's colours chanting obscenities at police as they tried to break up the unsanctioned street party.

Dalhousie officials have denounced the disturbance and say the university is considering taking disciplinary actions against some of the students involved.

University spokesperson Brian Leadbetter says similar types of gatherings have occurred around other Canadian campuses as part of a "growing movement" around homecoming festivities.

Coun. Waye Mason, who represents the district, says residents fear the "ragers" will escalate as student housing becomes more concentrated, and social-media invitations attract more party attendees.

