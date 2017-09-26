Glen Abbey owner wants to demolish parts of golf course despite heritage status

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Intermittent clouds
13°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Stray bullet mystery: Prince George couple left with broken mirror, unanswered questions
Stray bullet mystery: Prince George couple left with broken mirror, unanswered questions

Stray bullet mystery: Prince George couple left with broken mirror, unanswered questions

September 26, 2017
B.C. probing fiscal fitness of Crown corporations, schools in upcoming review
B.C. probing fiscal fitness of Crown corporations, schools in upcoming review

B.C. probing fiscal fitness of Crown corporations, schools in upcoming review

September 26, 2017
Criminal trial over Lemon Creek, B.C. fuel spill begins
Criminal trial over Lemon Creek, B.C. fuel spill begins

Criminal trial over Lemon Creek, B.C. fuel spill begins

September 26, 2017
First Nations in B.C. face lower cancer survival rates than non-First Nations
First Nations in B.C. face lower cancer survival rates than non-First Nations

First Nations in B.C. face lower cancer survival rates than non-First Nations

September 26, 2017
Trump to visit devastated Puerto Rico, says he wasn't 'preoccupied' with NFL
Trump to visit devastated Puerto Rico, says he wasn't 'preoccupied' with NFL

Trump to visit devastated Puerto Rico, says he wasn’t ‘preoccupied’ with NFL

September 26, 2017
United Airlines flight from Vancouver climbed to miss glider
United Airlines flight from Vancouver climbed to miss glider

United Airlines flight from Vancouver climbed to miss glider

September 26, 2017
10 resolutions at this week's big B.C. municipal conference you may not know about
10 resolutions at this week's big B.C. municipal conference you may not know about

10 resolutions at this week’s big B.C. municipal conference you may not know about

September 26, 2017
Residents who lost homes in wildfires want answers, told to file FOI request
Residents who lost homes in wildfires want answers, told to file FOI request

Residents who lost homes in wildfires want answers, told to file FOI request

September 26, 2017

Canadian Press

Liberals reject Conservative choice to lead status of women committee; walk out

September 26, 2017

The Tuesday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

September 26, 2017

Glen Abbey owner wants to demolish parts of golf course despite heritage status

September 26, 2017

Nova Scotia in tax fight with Ottawa over lottery terminals on reserves

September 26, 2017

Woman tells missing, murdered inquiry about pain of growing up without mom

September 26, 2017

Heart researcher, Ottawa U exec, appointed Canada’s chief scientist

September 26, 2017

CHEK Sports

Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney
Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney

Local runners descend upon Seaside 5 & 10K races in Sidney

September 25, 2017
Vikes' men's basketball team ready to impress local fans
Vikes' men's basketball team ready to impress local fans

Vikes’ men’s basketball team ready to impress local fans

September 25, 2017
Royals' Outhouse named WHL goalie of the week
Royals' Outhouse named WHL goalie of the week

Royals’ Outhouse named WHL goalie of the week

September 25, 2017
Plays of the Week - September 25th, 2017
Plays of the Week - September 25th, 2017

Plays of the Week – September 25th, 2017

September 25, 2017
Game On! 09/24/17
Game On! 09/24/17

Game On! 09/24/17

September 25, 2017
Rebels overcome 17 point deficit to lift win streak to 7 games
Rebels overcome 17 point deficit to lift win streak to 7 games

Rebels overcome 17 point deficit to lift win streak to 7 games

September 24, 2017
Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

Victoria city manager out in shakeup
Victoria city manager out in shakeup

Victoria city manager out in shakeup

September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises

Navy responds to whale watchers’ concerns about demolition exercises

September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced

September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say

September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria

September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer

September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash

September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies

September 12, 2017
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria

Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions’ arrival in Greater Victoria

September 11, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back

EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back

September 06, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media