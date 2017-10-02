Five stories in the news for today, Oct. 2

Five stories in the news for Monday, Oct. 2

———

MORE INFO EXPECTED IN EDMONTON ATTACKS

Police are expected to update their investigation today into the weekend attack that left an Edmonton officer stabbed and four people injured when the were hit by a fleeing rental truck. Police have said terrorism and attempted murder charges are pending against the suspect, who has yet to be officially named. Mounties say the 30-year-old is a Somali refugee once investigated for allegedly espousing extremism. They say the suspect was checked out in 2015 after a report he may have been radicalized. But investigators determined at that time that he didn't pose a threat.

———

MEET JAGMEET, THE NDP'S ANSWER TO JUSTIN

He's young, hip and brimming with charisma, a likable rookie with an eye for style and a robust following on social media who wants to be Canada's next prime minister. If Jagmeet Singh's bona fides offer an echo of Justin Trudeau's journey to the top job in Canadian politics, that's no coincidence. In fact, it's probably why New Democrat members flocked to make the 38-year-old turbaned Sikh their new federal leader. Singh is Canada's first non-Caucasian leader of a federal political party.

———

LAC-MEGANTIC TRIAL SET TO BEGIN TODAY

A trial is set to begin today for three former railway employees charged in connection with the fatal 2013 train derailment in Lac-Megantic, Que. A jury in Sherbrooke, Que, will decide the fate of former train driver Thomas Harding, traffic controller Richard Labrie and manager of train operations Jean Demaitre. All three have pleaded not guilty to criminal negligence causing death. A total of 47 people died and part of the Quebec town was destroyed when oil laden train cars derailed and caught fire.

———

NEW GOVERNOR GENERAL TO BE SWORN IN TODAY

Julie Payette will be sworn in today as the Queen's representative in Canada. The 53-year-old astronaut, engineer and businesswoman will become one of the youngest Canadians to take on the title of Governor General, replacing David Johnston, 76, in the mostly ceremonial role. Payette will be the 29th person installed in the office in a largely traditional ceremony on Parliament Hill. One of the first things she says she'll do as GG is open an Instagram account — something her predecessor never had.

———

CHMC LOOKS AT CUTTING RED TAPE FOR SOME HOMEBUYERS

The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp., says it's looking at how to make it easier for entrepreneurs and new immigrants to buy a home by cutting some of the red tape required to prove they can afford to pay the mortgage. Those who want to buy a home without a down payment of at least 20 per cent of the purchase price are usually required to get mortgage loan insurance from the CMHC, which requires a smaller down payment of five per cent on a home worth up to $500,000. CEO Evan Siddall says current policies require documentation of income at a level of detail that discriminates against new Canadians and entrepreneurs.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY

— Status Women Minister Maryam Monsef makes an announcement to advance gender equality in Canada

— The Federal Court of Appeal hears legal challenges by First Nations and environmental groups against approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

The Canadian Press