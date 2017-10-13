Five stories in the news for today, Oct. 13

Five stories in the news for Friday, Oct. 13

———

PM TRUDEAU TO WRAP UP MEXICAN VISIT

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau concludes his first official visit to Mexico today with a speech to the country's Senate. He is expected to highlight the existing strengths of the Mexico-Canada relationship. That bond was on display yesterday as the two leaders said they're not giving up on talks to rewrite the North American Free Trade Agreement despite some controversial proposals tabled by the United States.

———

NAFTA SUNSET CLAUSE JUST AN IDEA, SAYS TRUDEAU

Negotiations to revamp NAFTA continue today in Virginia, where much of the talk yesterday centered on a U.S. proposal to create a sunset clause to end the trade pact after five years unless members countries opt to renew it. Canada and Mexico are opposed to the idea, seeing it as a destabilizing investment-killer. In Mexico City yesterday, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said the proposal is just an idea and they are not walking away from the table.

———

FREED CANADIAN-U.S. FAMILY PREPARING TO RETURN HOME

Canadian Joshua Boyle, his American wife Caitlan Coleman and their three children are preparing to return home after spending five years in the clutches of a Taliban-linked group in Pakistan. They were freed yesterday after what authorities said was a Pakistani commando raid and shootout. Boyle's parents, who live in Smiths Falls, Ont., said their son and his family are safe but exhausted and intend to come to Canada.

———

SEARS CANADA SEEKS APPROVAL TODAY TO SHUT DOWN

Sears Canada will be in a Toronto court today seeking approval to liquidate its roughly 130 remaining stores which would leave another 12,000 employees across the country without a job. The embattled retailer, which sought protection from its creditors in June, said this week that it had failed to find a buyer that would allow it to keep the stores open. Sears Canada plans to start liquidation sales no later than Oct. 19.

———

OTTAWA COMPLAINS TO ABOUT EUROPE OVER TOXIC ROCKET

The federal government has told the European Space Agency it's unhappy about plans to launch a satellite today that would drop a rocket stage likely containing toxic fuel in the sensitive waters of the Canadian Arctic. Brian Maxwell of Global Affairs Canada says they have concerns about the impact on the sensitive Arctic ecosystem. The environmental probe is designed to monitor trace gases, and a similar launch using Soviet-era rockets is planned for next year.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Finance Minister Bill Morneau attends G20 meetings in Washington.

— The Nova Scotia Liberal Party begins a three-day annual general meeting in Halifax.

— The Federal Court of Appeal will hear legal challenges against Canada's approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

— The B.C. Utilities Commission will hear technical presentations on the future of the Site C dam project.

— Criminal trial continues in Ottawa for Ali Omar Ader, charged in kidnapping of journalist Amanda Lindhout.

— Trial continues in Ottawa for Basil Borutski, charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of three women in 2015.

— Oluwatosin Oluwafemi appears in a Calgary court, charged in the 2014 death of his four-year-old daughter.

— Kent Hehr, minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, makes a funding announcement in Calgary to help Canadian athletes.

The Canadian Press