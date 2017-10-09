Fire that killed woman, young twins in Quebec likely accidental: police

CAP-CHAT, Que. — Quebec provincial police say a house fire that caused the death of a woman and her two young twins in the province's Gaspe region was likely caused by a cooking fire.

They say the investigation isn't complete but all the evidence suggests the fire was accidental.

A police spokesperson said the smoke detector in the building wasn't working.

Julie Lemieux, 37, and her one-year-old children were pronounced dead in hospital after the fire broke out in their home in Cap-Chat early Sunday morning.

A dozen neighbours were also briefly evacuated.

Cap-Chat is a small town located almost 500 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

The Canadian Press