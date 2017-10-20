CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Live-in buyers offered Victoria condos at discount prices
October 20, 2017
Jagmeet Singh visits B.C. for first time as NDP leader
October 20, 2017
B.C. woman's husband 1 of 4 people involved in her hit-and-run death
October 20, 2017

Man hit on Saanich sidewalk fighting for life in hospital

October 20, 2017
Langley RCMP investigate after woman found dead in dumpster fire
October 20, 2017
Vancouver held day for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson nobody knew about
October 20, 2017
Canucks' Erik Gudbranson suspended 1 game for hit from behind
October 20, 2017
Murder charges approved against Prince Rupert, B.C. teenager
October 20, 2017

Went to the bar: Alberta mother pleads guilty after child left in freezing car

October 20, 2017

N.B. premier says mandate ‘accomplished,’ will meet with lieutenant-governor

October 20, 2017

Feds: Right whales should remain on endangered list

October 20, 2017

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on Manitoba woman’s door wreath

October 20, 2017

Ex-Just For Laughs president Gilbert Rozon to sell all his shares

October 20, 2017

The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories

October 20, 2017

Rivalry renewed: Rebels and Raiders prepare for all-island Cullen Cup
October 19, 2017
Westshore Rebels head coach Charly Cardilicchia is the 2017 BCFC coach of the year
October 18, 2017
Sooke woman steps into boxing ring after losing 170lbs
October 18, 2017
Victoria Royals Captain Matthew Phillips named to Team WHL’s roster for the upcoming Canada Russia Series
October 17, 2017
Victoria Grizzlies Jacson Alexander and Alex Newhook named to Hockey Canada's roster for U17 World Challenge
October 17, 2017
Oak Bay soccer team dedicates season to a former player
October 17, 2017
Victoria women's clinic calls for abortion pill coverage in B.C.
October 19, 2017
New mortgage rules will decrease buying power, say experts
October 18, 2017
Victoria named best Canadian city to be a woman for third consecutive year
October 17, 2017
#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment
October 16, 2017
Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay
October 11, 2017
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds
October 11, 2017
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants
October 10, 2017
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich
October 10, 2017
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
October 08, 2017

