The federal government has committed $800,000 to help First Nations in Manitoba address the number of aboriginal children in care.

Indigenous Services Minister Jane Philpott says the money is to help expand the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs family advocate's office.

The goal is to implement community solutions to address the high number of seizures of Indigenous children.

Manitoba has among the highest number of children in care in Canada — most of them aboriginal.

Statistics in 2015 showed the province was seizing an average of one newborn baby each day.

Family advocate Cora Morgan says the current system has failed Indigenous children.

"The numbers of Indigenous children being taken into CFS care cannot continue ... and reforming the First Nations child and family services program requires focusing on prevention and family restoration, rather than apprehension."

Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said the federal government's support for the First Nations advocate is a positive step, but more will be required for true reform of Manitoba child and family services.

