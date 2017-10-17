Father of slain Quebec officer Thierry LeRoux asking feds for stricter gun rules

CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Victoria
Rain
12°C
 

Related Articles

CBC Regional News

Vancouver map helps hungry people find healthy, low-cost food
Vancouver map helps hungry people find healthy, low-cost food

Vancouver map helps hungry people find healthy, low-cost food

October 17, 2017
More birds are flying into windows in Metro Vancouver, wildlife rescue says
More birds are flying into windows in Metro Vancouver, wildlife rescue says

More birds are flying into windows in Metro Vancouver, wildlife rescue says

October 17, 2017
Mayor's motion on condo pre-sales may not impact Vancouver's affordability
Mayor's motion on condo pre-sales may not impact Vancouver's affordability

Mayor’s motion on condo pre-sales may not impact Vancouver’s affordability

October 17, 2017
Victoria ranked best Canadian city to be a woman; Windsor ranked worst
Victoria ranked best Canadian city to be a woman; Windsor ranked worst

Victoria ranked best Canadian city to be a woman; Windsor ranked worst

October 17, 2017
Ontario bill seeks to ban mandatory high heels as part of uniforms
Ontario bill seeks to ban mandatory high heels as part of uniforms

Ontario bill seeks to ban mandatory high heels as part of uniforms

October 17, 2017
Lost phone app helps locate senior missing in Burns Bog
Lost phone app helps locate senior missing in Burns Bog

Lost phone app helps locate senior missing in Burns Bog

October 16, 2017
As housing for homeless increases in Victoria, so does opposition
As housing for homeless increases in Victoria, so does opposition

As housing for homeless increases in Victoria, so does opposition

October 16, 2017
'We must recognize what happened in the past': SFU pledges to move forward on reconciliation recommendations
'We must recognize what happened in the past': SFU pledges to move forward on reconciliation recommendations

‘We must recognize what happened in the past’: SFU pledges to move forward on reconciliation recommendations

October 16, 2017

Canadian Press

Four charged in bizarre incident on Halifax’s popular waterfront boardwalk

October 17, 2017

John Dunsworth remembered as hard-working mentor on ‘Trailer Park Boys’ set

October 17, 2017

School district supports call to forfeit football game because of head injuries

October 17, 2017

Father of slain Quebec officer Thierry LeRoux asking feds for stricter gun rules

October 17, 2017

Shares of Bombardier up more than 20% after singing CSeries deal with Airbus

October 17, 2017

Banking regulator’s revised guidelines include financial stress test on buyers

October 17, 2017

CHEK Sports

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-Oct. 16
CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-Oct. 16

CHEK Sports Plays of the Week-Oct. 16

October 16, 2017
Victoria Royals Tyler Soy named the WHL Player of the Week
Victoria Royals Tyler Soy named the WHL Player of the Week

Victoria Royals Tyler Soy named the WHL Player of the Week

October 16, 2017
Game On! 10/15/17
Game On! 10/15/17

Game On! 10/15/17

October 15, 2017
Royals light up Thunderbirds in big bounce back win
Royals light up Thunderbirds in big bounce back win

Royals light up Thunderbirds in big bounce back win

October 15, 2017
Westshore Rebels and V.I. Raiders to meet in BCFC Cullen Cup Final
Westshore Rebels and V.I. Raiders to meet in BCFC Cullen Cup Final

Westshore Rebels and V.I. Raiders to meet in BCFC Cullen Cup Final

October 15, 2017
Sooke Boxing Club holds fundraiser for young local boxers
Sooke Boxing Club holds fundraiser for young local boxers

Sooke Boxing Club holds fundraiser for young local boxers

October 15, 2017
Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon 2017 Live Stream Country Grocer Celebrations Contest
Charity Pledge Program
Ticket to Go Contest

Top Stories

#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment
#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment

#MeToo prompts women share stories of sexual harassment

October 16, 2017
Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay
Death Cap Danger: World's deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay

Death Cap Danger: World’s deadliest mushroom on rise in Oak Bay

October 11, 2017
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds
Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds

Alberni Valley resident concerned about access to recreation grounds

October 11, 2017
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants
Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants

Mayfair Mall makeover leads to speculation on new tenants

October 10, 2017
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich
Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich

Repairs continue at site of broken water main in Saanich

October 10, 2017
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic
Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

Thanksgiving weekend busy for ferry traffic

October 09, 2017
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts

Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria’s Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts

October 08, 2017
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun

VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun

October 07, 2017
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case

Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case

October 03, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting

Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting

October 02, 2017

Copyright © 2017 CHEK Media