Family of Liberal MP Arnold Chan invites public to Sept. 23 funeral in Toronto

OTTAWA — The funeral for Liberal MP Arnold Chan, who died of cancer last week, will be Saturday in Toronto.

His family is inviting the public to attend the service at Bloor Street United Church at 11 a.m. Saturday.

A visitation to be held in the chapel at the York Cemetery Thursday and Friday evening is also open to the public.

Chan, 50, learned he had nasopharyngeal carcinoma not long after he won the Toronto-area seat of Scarborough-Agincourt in a 2014 byelection.

The deputy government House leader began a difficult treatment regime of radiation and chemotherapy, but revealed in March 2016 that the cancer had returned.

Chan had three sons, Nathaniel, Ethan and Theodore, with his wife, Jean Yip.

