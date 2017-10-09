CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Langley cranberry festival attracts thousands
October 08, 2017
Bullets strike homes in West Vancouver, Surrey on Thanksgiving Sunday
October 08, 2017
Thanksgiving sweet potatoes with attitude
October 08, 2017
B.C. attorney general says 'serious' lack of sheriffs involves low pay
October 08, 2017
Foodie guide to four new restaurants at Parq Vancouver
October 08, 2017
'Look at the abs on that thing': Giant pumpkin 'a beauty' at B.C. competition
October 08, 2017
Your brain distracted: what happens behind the wheel
October 08, 2017
In praise of 'slow fish': event encourages eating local and lesser known species
October 08, 2017

Canadian Press

Experts gather in Vancouver to brainstorm on southern resident whale recovery

October 09, 2017

Debris recovered from Air France plane forced to land in Labrador

October 08, 2017

Ohio mayor asks Trump for help combating Lake Erie algae

October 08, 2017

The feds are being sued by moms denied EI benefits. Here’s some background.

October 08, 2017

Federal costs to fight lawsuit from moms denied benefits tops $2.5 million

October 08, 2017

More than 100 patients transferred to newly opened Montreal superhospital

October 08, 2017

CHEK Sports

Game On! - October 8th, 2017
October 08, 2017
38th Annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon attracts thousands of runners
October 08, 2017
Rebels defeat Sun, take 1st place in BCFC & home advantage throughout playoffs
October 08, 2017
Royals Reunite: Soy and Reddekopp return as Royals continue franchise best start
October 07, 2017
Grizzlies edge Capitals in all-island matchup
October 07, 2017
Rebels host Sun with 1st place on the line
October 06, 2017
Top Stories

Surveillance cameras installed for Victoria's Goodlife Marathon worries privacy experts
October 08, 2017
VicPD searching for man after a report of a BC Transit passenger with taser gun
October 07, 2017
Cowichan Valley man facing extradition in California murder case
October 03, 2017
Chilling witness accounts of Las Vegas mass shooting
October 02, 2017
Province moves to tighten political lobbying rules
October 02, 2017
Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni
October 01, 2017
Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM
September 29, 2017
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017

