A low pressure system is crossing the south coast of BC, bringing increasing cloud and rainy skies over Vancouver Island.

Rain will begin early Sunday morning for northern regions such as Port Hardy and Port Alice.

The west coast can expect rain by mid-day, with showers reaching the Alberni Valley Sunday afternoon.

Southern regions will be under rainy skies by Sunday evening and most of Monday, with gradual clearing Tuesday, and a return to sunshine Wednesday.

Veronica Cooper takes a look at your 7-day forecast.