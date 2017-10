A large front will sweep up from the south and bring strong SE winds near 90 km/hr and rainfall in the 50-70 mm range for the South Island.

Look for rain tonight with SE wind and a low of 6. Overnight the front pushes in and wind warnings are posted for the East Island, Southern Gulf Islands, Greater Victoria and all of the South Island. Wind speeds could hit 90 km/hr and rainfall Saturday could total 50-70 mms. Highs tomorrow will top out at 10 and periods of rain will continue through Sunday.