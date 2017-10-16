Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two large moist Pacific fronts are setting up to hit the Island with rain and wind.

Rainfall warnings are up for the North and West Island with as much as 50 millimetres expected for Port Alice and 100 millimetres for Tofino.

Expect rain, wind and lows of 9 C for Greater Victoria tonight and a wind warning is posted for Tuesday with south wind at 60-9o kilometres an hour.

Highs tomorrow will hit 13 C and some clearing will develop for the afternoon but a second storm brings rain and wind again Wednesday.