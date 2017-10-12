The air mass is still quite unstable making for possible showers or thunder showers tonight and Friday morning. Expect some shower activity tonight as lows move to around 7 C. Friday will start with occasional showers but some clearing will occur in the afternoon with a few sunny breaks and highs of 12. A trailing system will push in for Saturday bringing showers back into play.
Ed’s Forecast: Showers lingering but some sunshine Friday afternoon
