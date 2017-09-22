An upper low off the Gulf of Alaska will roll in some cloud and cooler air this weekend. Look for increasing cloud tonight with lows of 8 C and a mainly cloudy Saturday with highs of 16 C. There is a slight shower chance for Saturday night and again on Sunday with rain due by Monday.
Ed’s Forecast: 1st weekend of Fall is mostly cloudy and cool
