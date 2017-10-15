Demonstrators gather at Ontario legislature to protest racism

TORONTO — Hundreds of people gathered at the Ontario legislature Sunday for a rally to protest racism.

The demonstrators braved heavy rains to speak out against white supremacy and the far right.

After hearing speeches the protesters held a march.

Rally organizer Jeewan Chanicka told the crowd there is no doubt that white supremacist sentiments are alive in Canada.

Chanicka told the crowd that no one can be free until everyone is free.

“No to white supremacy, yes to humanity,” “It’s all of us or none of us,” Chanicka told the demonstrators.

Graham Jordan commuted from Whitby, Ontario to stand alongside his community. He said he had to come to the rally to stand up to white supremacists.

“These are the people who believe they are superior to anyone of colour...to have a society built like that, you have massive issues and problems,” Jordan said.

Though rallies and other demonstrations alike bring about fast change Jordan said, the attitude among him and others was about sparking a national conversation in order to bring more.

There have been numerous anti-racism protests in Canada and the U.S. in the wake of a clash between white nationalists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville, Va. over the summer. A woman was killed when a car drove into a crowd demonstrating the white nationalists.

The Canadian Press