CBC Regional News

RCMP investigation targets fentanyl shipments from China
September 18, 2017
'She was driven to protect this world': Activist and friend remembers filmmaker Twyla Roscovich
September 18, 2017
B.C. woman who challenged right-to-die laws gets medically assisted death
September 18, 2017

‘As a Muslim, as a Canadian, as a woman’: writers share first-hand stories

September 18, 2017
Early morning shooting leaves man dead in Richmond
September 18, 2017
Victoria considers time limits for park use
September 18, 2017
$10 trees need extra help to survive, says Vancouver city councillor
September 18, 2017
'Completely outrageous': Couple say they were denied co-op apartment over sex of baby
September 18, 2017

Canadian Press

‘Mr. Big’ 1st-degree murder conviction upheld for man who mutilated woman

September 18, 2017

Canada’s proposed national securities regulator ‘significantly compromised’: report

September 18, 2017

B.C. teaching material that references ‘squaw’ 39 times pulled for review

September 18, 2017

PM Trudeau says he sent a letter to Suu Kyi on violence against Rohingya Muslims

September 18, 2017

Defence questions warrant used in case against accused letter-bomber

September 18, 2017

Thousands of Islanders get spam email after government email system hacked

September 18, 2017

CHEK Sports

Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 17, 2017
Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home
September 17, 2017
Round two highlights from the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 16, 2017
Jeff King talks with Sir Nick Faldo at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 16, 2017
Colwood military man reunites with his German golfing idol
September 15, 2017
Full recap of day 1 of Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 15, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
September 12, 2017
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria
September 11, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back
September 06, 2017
Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says
September 06, 2017
Parents shocked École Margaret Jenkins Elementary field off-limits until April
September 05, 2017
Another hot spell as record-breaking summer comes to an end
September 04, 2017
13 Victoria portables won't be ready for start of school
September 01, 2017
Victoria bride launches class-action against Air Transat for ruining wedding
August 31, 2017

