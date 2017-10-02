CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

Brother of Las Vegas gunman 'completely dumbfounded' by rampage
October 02, 2017
B.C. man, 23, among the 58 killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
October 02, 2017
5 finalists for 2017 Giller Prize revealed
October 02, 2017
'I thought she might have been hit': Vancouver couple survive horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas
October 02, 2017
Images from the scene of the Las Vegas shooting, the deadliest in U.S. modern times
October 02, 2017
'A long time coming': Jagmeet Singh's victory a historic win for visible minorities
October 02, 2017
'My heart was in my stomach': Homeowner learns too late she bought a former grow-op
October 02, 2017
'Beyond horrific': Shooting on Las Vegas Strip kills at least 50, wounds hundreds
October 01, 2017

First Nations begin court challenge against Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

October 02, 2017

Definition of Islamophobia too broad, could lead to staff and student punishment: B’nai Brith

October 02, 2017

Tech sector warns capital needed for growth will evaporate under feds’ tax plan

October 02, 2017

Controversial U.S. education secretary to visit Ontario on public education trip

October 02, 2017

Finance Minister Bill Morneau to talk tax reforms at first ministers’ meeting

October 02, 2017

Ceremony held in Halifax for send-off of large monument headed for Passchendaele

October 02, 2017

Game On! - October 1st, 2017
October 01, 2017
Pan Am Junior Diving Championships take over Commonwealth Place
October 01, 2017
Royals sweep weekend series against Kamloops, remain undefeated
October 01, 2017
Westhaver plays hero, Grizzlies defeat Rivermen in overtime
October 01, 2017
Royals look to remain unbeaten against slumping Blazers
September 30, 2017
Grizzlies stung by Vipers in home opener
September 30, 2017
Man wields syringe, threatening he has a bomb in Alberni
October 01, 2017
Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM
September 29, 2017
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017

