Conservatives want emergency debate on Liberals’ proposed tax changes

OTTAWA — The Conservatives are demanding an emergency debate on the Liberal government's controversial plan for small business tax changes.

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre says MPs will otherwise not get a chance to study or debate the proposed reforms in the House of Commons before consultations wrap up next week.

The Liberals turned down a Conservative request to hold a less formal debate on the issue, so Poilievre plans to appeal to the Speaker.

The proposals, unveiled this summer by Finance Minister Bill Morneau, would eliminate small business tax provisions that the Liberals say allow some wealthy Canadians to avoid paying their fair share.

That includes restricting the ability of business owners to lower their tax rate by sprinkling income to family members, even if they do no work for the business, and limiting private corporations from making passive investments in things like real estate or stocks.

The proposed changes, which have sparked a revolt by doctors, farmers and small business owners, also include curbing the ability to convert regular income into capital gains, which are typically taxed at a lower rate.

The Canadian Press