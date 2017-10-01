CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

B.C. hospice takes patients on 'bucket list' experiences with virtual reality
October 01, 2017
First Nations, environmental groups to voice Trans Mountain pipeline opposition at hearings
October 01, 2017

October 01, 2017
A time capsule in the floor: artists' cabin offers glimpse into Vancouver's past
October 01, 2017
Iconic B.C. jazz musician Lloyd Arntzen takes stage with son, grandsons
October 01, 2017
Change may be at hand, or not, as NDP awaits first-ballot leadership results
October 01, 2017
'Here just to try to save Byng Pool': Vancouver Park Board aquatic plan makes a splash
October 01, 2017
Exploring the nostalgia for B.C.'s Martin Mars water bomber
October 01, 2017

NDP aims to fight fire with fire with young, charismatic Jagmeet Singh as leader

October 01, 2017

Condemn both terrorism and Islamophobia in wake of Edmonton attacks, Imam says

October 01, 2017

Key challenges ahead for Jagmeet Singh, federal New Democratic Party leader

October 01, 2017

Embattled NDP taps Jagmeet Singh to succeed Tom Mulcair, lead federal party

October 01, 2017

Edmonton attacks on officer, pedestrians ‘unstoppable terrorism:’ experts

October 01, 2017

Condemnation after suspected Edmonton terror attack injures officer, pedestrians

October 01, 2017

Royals look to remain unbeaten against slumping Blazers
September 30, 2017
Grizzlies stung by Vipers in home opener
September 30, 2017
Red-hot Rebels roll over Huskers for 8th straight win
September 30, 2017
Loewen leads Vikes past Gryphons in Guy Vetrie Tournament opener
September 30, 2017
Raptors Delight: Island basketball fans pack CARSA gym for intra-squad game
September 29, 2017
Toronto Raptor revisits father's Vikes glory days
September 28, 2017
Premier John Horgan cracks jokes, promises help at UBCM
September 29, 2017
Heritage building set to house Victoria's most expensive condos
September 27, 2017
Former youth jail in View Royal pitched as solution to opioid crisis
September 26, 2017
Victoria city manager out in shakeup
September 22, 2017
Navy responds to whale watchers' concerns about demolition exercises
September 20, 2017
A look at whether homelessness in Victoria is being reduced
September 19, 2017
Bring interval speed cameras to Malahat, CRD and CVRD say
September 19, 2017
Final shipment of steel for Johnson Street Bridge arrives in Victoria
September 18, 2017
Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
September 12, 2017

