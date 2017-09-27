REGINA — Saskatchewan RCMP say they followed policy correctly when they called off the pursuit of a stolen truck, which was later involved a deadly crash.

Three women from Edmonton were killed and a fourth woman was hurt last Friday when the stolen truck crashed into their minivan near Lloydminster, Sask.

RCMP officers had been following the truck, but were ordered to pull back about half an hour before the crash.

Staff Sgt. Rob Embree says officers and the public are put at risk when there's a pursuit and that a stolen vehicle does not meet the threshold to continue a chase.

In 2009, RCMP put a policy in place that prohibits high-speed pursuits of stolen cars.

Brandon Stucka, 26, of Lloydminster, Sask., is facing charges including criminal negligence causing death, flight from police and possession of property obtained by crime.

He is in police custody and is scheduled to appear in court in North Battleford on Thursday.

The Canadian Press