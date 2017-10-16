CFIA: Certain farm-raised oysters recalled due to biotoxin

OTTAWA — Federal health officials say some farm-raised Pacific oysters are being recalled due to a marine biotoxin which causes paralytic shellfish poisoning.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the oysters were produced by two firms in Richmond, B.C. — Albion Farms and Fisheries Ltd. and Union Bay Seafood Ltd.

The Albion Farms oysters were sold from Oct. 9 to Oct. 16 and the Union Bay oysters were sold from Oct. 10 to Oct. 16.

The CFIA says the products were sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Quebec but may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

Paralytic shellfish toxins are a group of natural toxins that sometimes accumulate in shellfish. Symptoms includes tingling and numbness of the lips, tongue, hands and feet, and difficulty swallowing. In severe situations, this can lead to difficulty walking, muscle paralysis, respiratory paralysis and death.

The CFIA says there have been no reported illnesses linked to eating these oysters.

The recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where purchased.

The CFIA says it is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace. Additional details are available on the CFIA website.

The Canadian Press