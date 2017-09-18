CHEK News, Weather, Sports, and TV.

CBC Regional News

Freak hail storm batters Coquitlam Monday afternoon, summer not over till Friday
September 18, 2017
Clowns, balloon artists twisted up over proposed balloon ban in Vancouver parks
September 18, 2017
'Gross overreaction': Teen allegedly beaten with bat after ball rolls in front of car
September 18, 2017
Canucks see greater good in whirlwind trip for NHL's debut in China
September 18, 2017
Fort Langley, B.C.'s freshly painted rainbow crosswalk marred by skid marks
September 18, 2017
B.C. government to ban union and corporate political donations
September 18, 2017
Kamloops summer of 2017 smokiest ever recorded
September 18, 2017
Missing hiker found dead in Whistler by search and rescue crew
September 18, 2017

Canadian Press

Necropsy scheduled for Tuesday on right whale carcass found off New Brunswick

September 18, 2017

Canadians should worry about U.S. border searches of cell phones: privacy czar

September 18, 2017

Allowances will fill fundraising gap for political parties in B.C.

September 18, 2017

U.S. hasn’t said what it wants to get back into Paris deal, McKenna says

September 18, 2017

Trudeau, fellow MPs remember Liberal Arnold Chan, burnish his legacy

September 18, 2017

Trump at UN: ‘America First’ president arrives on premier internationalist stage

September 18, 2017

CHEK Sports

Jerry Kelly wins 2017 Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 17, 2017
Rebels fend off Raiders to stay undefeated at home
September 17, 2017
Round two highlights from the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 16, 2017
Jeff King talks with Sir Nick Faldo at the Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 16, 2017
Colwood military man reunites with his German golfing idol
September 15, 2017
Full recap of day 1 of Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship
September 15, 2017
Top Stories

Colwood pub building offered up for free by developer
September 13, 2017
Popular educator identified as victim in Saanich motorcycle crash
September 12, 2017
Kaela Mehl murder trial enters second day, estranged husband testifies
September 12, 2017
Anticipation builds ahead of PGA Tour Champions' arrival in Greater Victoria
September 11, 2017
EXCLUSIVE: Shocking case of family fighting to get Métis toddler back
September 06, 2017
Sale of property will bring new life to area, Times-Colonist says
September 06, 2017
Parents shocked École Margaret Jenkins Elementary field off-limits until April
September 05, 2017
Another hot spell as record-breaking summer comes to an end
September 04, 2017
13 Victoria portables won't be ready for start of school
September 01, 2017
Victoria bride launches class-action against Air Transat for ruining wedding
August 31, 2017

